Head-To-Head Contrast: Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -425.24% N/A -57.78% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mymetics and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.14 million N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A AVITA MED LTD/S $1.25 million 346.43 -$12.81 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mymetics and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 438.35%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Mymetics.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Mymetics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

