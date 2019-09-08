Head to Head Survey: Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) vs. Levi Strauss & Co. (OTCMKTS:LEVI)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Levi Strauss & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $5.58 billion 1.20 $283.14 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tandy Brands Accessories and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 1 1 5 0 2.57

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 7.01% 42.83% 12.27%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

