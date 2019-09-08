Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 360,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 48,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,268,799.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 28,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $752,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

