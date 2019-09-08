HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.