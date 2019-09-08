HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €75.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.61 ($87.92).

Several analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.