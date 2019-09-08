Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Receives $37.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. 956,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

