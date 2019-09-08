HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after buying an additional 1,753,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 561,478 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 710.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 333,728 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,421. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.