Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.39. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Douglas Townsend bought 4,900 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $106,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,602.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $216,041 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 953.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.