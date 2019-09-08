Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 637,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,154. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,278 shares of company stock worth $6,473,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,486,000 after acquiring an additional 269,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,480,000 after acquiring an additional 657,459 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

