Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 576,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

