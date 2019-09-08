Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORIX Corp USA boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,187,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,296,000 after purchasing an additional 377,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 361,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 259,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,398. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.