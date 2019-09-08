HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.60.

HUBS stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.16. 373,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,635. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,726,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total transaction of $228,092.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,147 shares of company stock valued at $25,137,197 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $325,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

