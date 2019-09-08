Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 3.6% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $33,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.