Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.18% of Humana worth $780,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.95.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 563,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,176. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.19. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

