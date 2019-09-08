Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

ICLK stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.90.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group makes up about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Read More: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.