iDealCash (DEAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,668.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. iDealCash has a market cap of $146,668.00 and $2.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,402,877,445 coins and its circulating supply is 1,402,877,004 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

