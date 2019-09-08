Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,879 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.00. 1,260,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $268.00 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $3,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,758 shares of company stock worth $19,299,557. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.