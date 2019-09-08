IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immutep Limited is a biotechnology company. It engaged in developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of eftilagimod alpha, IMP731, IMP701 and IMP761 which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in Europe, Australia and the U.S. Immutep Limited, formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 39,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,304. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

