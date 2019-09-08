Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 8,534 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WP Carey by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after buying an additional 813,846 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WP Carey by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,714,000 after buying an additional 266,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,087,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 352,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,238. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

