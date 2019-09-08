Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,232 shares of company stock worth $4,310,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

