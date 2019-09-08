Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.79 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 4,359,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,380. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

