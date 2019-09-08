Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.12 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CSX by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

