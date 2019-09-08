Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.65 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

