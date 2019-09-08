Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 54,499,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

