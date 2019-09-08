Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 92 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 475,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.40.

SHW traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $534.74. 324,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,028. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $539.64. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.85 and its 200-day moving average is $462.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

