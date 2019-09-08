Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 902.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after buying an additional 781,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after purchasing an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,409,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,821. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.