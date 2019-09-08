Ink Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,292.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $534,995.00 and $27,292.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, COSS, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.01310695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

