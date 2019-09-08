InsurePal Trading Down 5.4% This Week (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One InsurePal token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. InsurePal has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.04374371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

InsurePal Profile

InsurePal is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

