Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 237,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.51. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Interface by 678.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Interface by 87.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interface by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

