Intrust Bank NA Invests $322,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.07. 526,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $118.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

