Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

