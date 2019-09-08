Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,120 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

HZNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. 637,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,154. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,473,106 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.