Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $583.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,805,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.26. 561,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.26. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.