Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 12.0% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $98,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,588,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

