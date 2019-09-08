Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. 11,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $134.04 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investors Title by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Investors Title by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

