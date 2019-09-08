Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 629,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.