IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. 24,706,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144,191. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

