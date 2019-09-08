IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 875,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $2,721,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.92. 2,544,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.73, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

