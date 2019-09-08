IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 203.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,393,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,131,000 after buying an additional 2,276,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,930,950,000 after buying an additional 2,035,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after buying an additional 1,273,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,918. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

