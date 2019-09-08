IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.67.

IPGP traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 481,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,905. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 114,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

