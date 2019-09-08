Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iqvia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock worth $441,863,046. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

