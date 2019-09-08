IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $5.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,272,988 coins and its circulating supply is 382,184,758 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

