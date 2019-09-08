iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,717 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

