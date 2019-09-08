iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 140,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

