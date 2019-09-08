iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,241 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 353,535 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 490,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 141,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.83. 650,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,531. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.