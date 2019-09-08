iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $111.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.