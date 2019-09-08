iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$114.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 413,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,839. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

