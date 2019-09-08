iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 652,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,421. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

