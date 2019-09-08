iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Decreased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 404,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

