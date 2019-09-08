Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,821 shares of company stock worth $1,213,430 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

